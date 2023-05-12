Memorial services for Ken Peninger will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. David Keller officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Ken Peninger, age 79, of Meridian passed away peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Ann Snowden Peninger; children, Wendell Peninger and Eric Peninger; granddaughter, Lydia Peninger and great-grandson, Keegan Wayne; brother, Jerry G. Peninger; sister, Eunice White; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Garner and Rillie Peninger; siblings, Gracie White and Willard Peninger.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Kidney Foundation.

The family would like to specifically thank Dr. Hicks and Dr. Plavac for the special care they have shown Kenny throughout the years. Thanks to their care he was able to do the things he loved like gardening, fishing, and working as a salesman.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:15 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

