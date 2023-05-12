Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville, according to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Calhoun said the long-term drug investigations resulted in the arrest of Jimmy Andrew Hodges, Ember Rashae Fry, Darryl Lamar Bass, Antonio O’Neal Reed and Ronnie Lynn Edwards.

Ember Rashae Fry is charged with probation violation and has no bond.

Darryl Lamar Bass is charged with felon in possession of firearm, trafficking in controlled substances, controlled substance violations and has a $125,000 bond.

Antonio O’Neal Reed is charged with trafficking in controlled substances and felon in possession of firearm and has a $55,000 dollar bond.

Calhoun said over two pounds of marijuana, one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine, over 350 ecstasy pills, and 11 guns were found as a part of these investigations. One of the guns was reported stolen according to Calhoun.

The warrants were served in the following locations: 1600 block of 6th Avenue in Meridian

1500 block of 25th Avenue in Meridian

1200 block of 17th Avenue in Meridian

9300 block of Hamrick Road N in Collinsville

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the ATF all assisted in the investigation.

These investigations will be presented to the next available grand jury.

