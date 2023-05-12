A lovely Mother’s Day Weekend is ahead of us

Keep rain gear handy
Keep rain gear handy(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Keep your rain gear handy because later this evening scattered showers and t-storms return. The rain showers bring a low potential for flash flooding today. Through much of the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds over the area. Highs are in the upper 80s once again we can expect a very hot afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water over the next few days because highs will continue to increase into the lower 90s through the weekend. As we get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend sunny skies return, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will clear Saturday night and through much of the day on Sunday before scattered shower return around 2pm Sunday afternoon showers will quickly clear as we approach 5pm Sunday evening. A complete wash-out is not expected for the weekend, but heavy rain is possible. Stay safe and have a lovely weekend. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms. :)

