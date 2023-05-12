Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 Ferriss Trophy finalists

Jackson State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss represented by finalists
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.(Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the finalists for the 2023 Ferriss Trophy on Friday. The trophy, presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort, is awarded to the top college baseball player in Mississippi.

The finalists are selected by a panel of coaches and professional scouts, and the panel will select the winners as well. The five finalists are Ty Hill of Jackson State, Kemp Alderman of Ole Miss, Hunter Hines of Mississippi State, and Slade Wilks and Tanner Hall of Southern Miss. Hall won the award last year.

The five finalists and their coaches will be recognized during a luncheon on Monday, May 22 at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort. The luncheon is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the MSHOF website, or by calling the MSHOF offices at 601-982-8264.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement

Latest News

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden...
Reeves, GOP governors oppose Title IX changes
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home
The Russell Christian Academy Lady Warriors warm up before practice.
Lady Warriors prep for State Championship
MCC Head Baseball Coach, Dillon Sudduth, throws batting practice to his players, as they gear...
Eagles gear up for Region 23 Tournament