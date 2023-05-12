Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 Ferriss Trophy finalists

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the finalists for the 2023 Ferriss Trophy on Friday. The trophy, presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort, is awarded to the top college baseball player in Mississippi.

The finalists are selected by a panel of coaches and professional scouts, and the panel will select the winners as well. The five finalists are Ty Hill of Jackson State, Kemp Alderman of Ole Miss, Hunter Hines of Mississippi State, and Slade Wilks and Tanner Hall of Southern Miss. Hall won the award last year.

The five finalists and their coaches will be recognized during a luncheon on Monday, May 22 at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort. The luncheon is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the MSHOF website, or by calling the MSHOF offices at 601-982-8264.

