Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina
Clayton Barbershop’s history and impact on Meridian - clipped version
U.S.-Mexico Border.
Alabama leaders share thoughts on new border bill, Title 42 expiration
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires