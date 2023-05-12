Mr. Kenneth Thrash

Services for Mr. Kenneth Ray Thrash will be held at 10:00am, Monday, May 15, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Private burial will be held in Thrash Family Cemetery. Bro. Larry Duncan will be officiating.

There will be no public visitation before Chapel services.

Milling Funeral Home

P.O. Box 119

Union, MS 39365

P:(601)-774.5774

F: (601)774-9501

