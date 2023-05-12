Mrs. Elizabeth Peters

Elizabeth Peters
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Peters will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Center Ridge Baptist Church with Bishop Lorenzo Carter officiating.  Burial will follow in Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Peters, 89, of Shubuta, who died Thursday, May 11, 2023 at her residence.  A visitation will be Monday, May 15, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

