Funeral services for Mrs. Hays Westbrook Caplinger, 94, of Nanafalia will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Nanafalia Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Gavin officiating. Burial will follow in the Nanafalia Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Caplinger passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home in Nanafalia. She was born January 23, 1929, in Nanafalia to Heath Westbrook and Annie Pearson Westbrook. She and her late husband, Brantley Caplinger were the retired owners of West Alabama Paving Company.

Survivors include daughters, Debra Cross (Mike); Nancy Glass (Jimmy); four grandchildren Brant Glass; Preston Jones; Harley Glass; and Evan Cross; great grandchild, Wyatt Jones

She was preceded in death by her parents, Heath and Annie Westbrook; and her husband, Brantley Caplinger.

Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler will be in charge of arrangements.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850 bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

