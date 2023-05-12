FIRST ALERT: PM Storms...including an isolated severe threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Scattered showers and storms can be expected through this evening. Since the coverage is scattered, that means not everyone will get wet. However, if you do get caught under a storm, expect strong winds...heavy rain...and frequent lightning. There’s also a low risk for severe storms...with damaging wind being the main threat. Most storms will fade out once we lose the day’s heating.

The holiday weekend brings a chance for more showers, but they will be more hit & miss (so less of us will get wet). Yet, make sure to carry an umbrella in case a shower or storm finds you. Thankfully, there will be less coverage of rain, but highs will be going up. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will settle over us by Mother’s Day, and it’ll help spike temps into the low 90s. This will be the hottest of the year thus far.

Next week, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will break down. This will lead to temps falling back down to average by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.