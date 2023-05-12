Postal Service aiming to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

The National Association of Letter Carriers will be collecting non-perishable items when they deliver your mail Saturday, May 13.(DoD / Terri Moon Cronk)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Association of Letter Carriers will be collecting non-perishable items when they deliver your mail Saturday, May 13. The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is the country’s largest single-day food drive, providing people an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Leave your donated items in a sturdy bag next to your mailbox and your letter carrier will take care of the rest.

USPS said some people have lost a jobs, are facing a serious medical condition, or are dealing with an unexpected responsibility of caring for grandchildren. And one in five households needing help with food is home to a military veteran. Stamp Out Hunger® can make a difference to them. Over 1.82 billion pounds of food has been collected through this effort.

Volunteers will sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

