Reeves, GOP governors oppose Title IX changes

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden Administration to protect women’s sports.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden Administration to ‘protect women’s sports’.

The governors, including Alabama’s Kay Ivey, signed a letter opposing new Title IX rules that they say would force states to allow biological males to compete against women. Reeves said in a statement that the rules ‘expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity’ that would prevent schools and colleges from protecting girls’ and women’s sports.

Read the letter below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies

Latest News

Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Keep rain gear handy
A lovely Mother’s Day Weekend is ahead of us
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
Clayton Barbershop’s history and impact on Meridian - clipped version