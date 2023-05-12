Reeves, GOP governors oppose Title IX changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden Administration to ‘protect women’s sports’.

The governors, including Alabama’s Kay Ivey, signed a letter opposing new Title IX rules that they say would force states to allow biological males to compete against women. Reeves said in a statement that the rules ‘expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity’ that would prevent schools and colleges from protecting girls’ and women’s sports.

“It is outrageous and fundamentally unfair that the Biden Administration would force hardworking female athletes, like my three daughters, to compete against biological males. In their desperate commitment to a radical gender ideology, some politicians are willfully blind to the profound negative impact that is being exacted on female athletes who for 50 years have fought so hard for their positions in sports. We’ll continue fighting to protect fairness in women’s sports.”

Read the letter below:

