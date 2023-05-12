Reeves, GOP governors oppose Title IX changes
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden Administration to ‘protect women’s sports’.
The governors, including Alabama’s Kay Ivey, signed a letter opposing new Title IX rules that they say would force states to allow biological males to compete against women. Reeves said in a statement that the rules ‘expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity’ that would prevent schools and colleges from protecting girls’ and women’s sports.
Read the letter below:
