Ruby D. Rankin Scholarships awarded in Kemper County

Three seniors received the scholarships
Kemper County Sheriff's Department awarded three seniors with the Ruby D. Rankin Scholarship...
Kemper County Sheriff's Department awarded three seniors with the Ruby D. Rankin Scholarship Friday.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department awarded three students in Kemper County with scholarships Friday.

Since 2017, it has given out over $7500 in scholarships in honor of Ruby D. Rankin.

Rankin died in May of 2017. She was a leader in her community and the Mississippi State County Coordinator for Kemper County.

After submitting essays and applying for the scholarships, two seniors from Kemper County High School and one senior from Kemper Academy were each awarded $500.

“We partnered with a professor out of Dallas, Texas,” said Sheriff James Moore, “because I wanted to use someone that didn’t know anything about the students at Kemper County. Just judge the paper, and they did. These scholarships are not public funds. We raise the money to be able to do these projects.”

The three seniors who received the scholarships are Brekaylak Grace and Angelique Dailey from Kemper County High School and Braylee Johnson from Kemper Academy.

