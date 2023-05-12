Severe risk is over this evening, but localized flooding is possible

Localized flooding is possible
WTOK
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The tornado watch as been allowed to expire, and the overall severe risk is over. However, localized flooding remains a concern as moderate to heavy rain will continue for parts of our area through 10PM. Rainfall estimates thus far for today range from .5″ - 3″, and an additional .5″ - 2″ are possible for some areas. If you encounter a flooding road, take a different route. Also, if you encounter ponding water on the road...use extra caution while driving through it so that you don’t hydroplane.

After 10PM, most of the rain will wind down as the upper-level disturbance that’s driving today’s rain moves away. Overnight, patchy dense fog is possible. So, make sure to follow fog safety tips. Lows will stay in the mid-upper 60s.

Friday, you still want to carry an umbrella because more showers & storms are expected by the afternoon / evening. The coverage won’t be as abundant as what we experience on Thursday...but more-so scattered (meaning some get rain & some don’t). This will be more typical of what we’ve had all week. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s, and the humidity will make it feel a little warmer.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will rebuild over our area. By Sunday, the core of the upper-level high will sit on top of us. This feature will help to suppress rain development due to sinking air, and it’ll help spike up our temps. So, we’re only expected spotty showers for both Saturday & Sunday (20-30%), and highs will reach the low 90s... the first time this year!

Next week, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will break down. So, temps will fall back to around the average (mid 80s) by mid-week. However, more hit & miss showers can be expected each day.

