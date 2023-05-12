USDA partnering with local farmers to strengthen food supply chain in the Delta region

The Delta USDA regional food business center will be supported by the ‘Mississippi Delta Council for farm workers opportunities’ Incorporated, a minority-led non-profit based in Clarksdale.
By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of farmers around the state packed out the Mississippi Farmers Market, listening to United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on how the big announcement will benefit them.

“You’re also creating rural manufacturing jobs. That’s the future. That is really the future of American agriculture,” Secretary Vilsack said.

The Delta Regional Food Business Center will help producers in the Delta region create new and expanded market opportunities, improving farm income, creating high-paying jobs, and building greater resilience in the overall food system.

“It’s an opportunity for individuals who are interested in developing local and regional food systems to get the technical and financial assistance to help build out the capacity to link local producers with local markets, a local producer, and a grocery store,” said Secretary Vilsack.

The USDA has allocated money through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program to help fund this new initiative.

“We want to build out a greater and more resilient local and regional food center,” Secretary Vilsack said. “To compliment that, we’ve also announced 420 million dollars that will be distributed to all 50 states.”

During the panel discussion, some farmers brought up problems they have with current food chain supply programs. Now they are worried the same thing will happen with this new food business center.

“Some of the school districts, the policies do not allow school districts to buy from local farmers. They have to buy canned goods in order to meet their budget. So, we have to look at some of the systemic problems within the organizations,” said Secretary Vilsack. “As we finance additional opportunities for federal procurement, resources that are given to states for food banks, or school lunch programs, we are encouraging states to purchase from people like yourself.”

The Delta USDA Regional Food Business Center will be supported by the ‘Mississippi Delta Council for farm workers opportunities’ Incorporated, a minority-led non-profit based in Clarksdale.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Latest News

Bethany Thomas is to be sentenced Aug. 10.
Bogue Chitto woman pleads guilty to killing on Choctaw Reservation
Dealing with mental health after graduation
Reminders for college graduates on mental health
The 17-year-old was awarded 2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen. She also graduated with honors at...
Pascagoula teen accepted to 30 colleges, receives more than $350,000 in scholarships
The U.S. Chamber Foundation estimates Arizona loses $1.77 billion every year because of child...
Keeping safety as a top priority when hiring a summer nanny
Appeal filed in school funding lawsuit