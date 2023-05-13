3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

VDN says Lt. Stacy Rollinson of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the case in April when Child Protective Services contacted her regarding a sex crime investigation.

According to the social services worker, a child was being trafficked with the help of 39-year-old Frances Dawson of Jackson. Vicksburg Daily News says officers arrested Dawson on May 1. She is charged with two counts of procuring sexual servitude of a minor. Judge Randy Lewis set her bond at $50,000.

Investigators were able to determine that two others were involved in the case.

Benny Cosby, 72, of Warren County, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on May 5 and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14.

Hyman Cosby, 67, of Vicksburg, was arrested at 9 a.m. on May 10 by Sgt. Cordell Watkins and other deputies.

Justice Court Judge James Jefferson set both men’s bonds at $500,000.

