Bogue Chitto woman pleads guilty to murder on Choctaw Reservation

Bethany Thomas is to be sentenced Aug. 10.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Bogue Chitto woman pleaded guilty this week to killing a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Bethany Thomas, 27, of the Bogue Chitto Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, stabbed the victim with a knife which resulted in his death.

Thomas was indicted in November 2021 on the charge of murder in the second-degree. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10, 2023.

Thomas faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

