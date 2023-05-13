Funeral held for De’Arreis Smith, BSL shooting victim

Dozens of family members and friends gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of De’Arreis Smith.
By WLOX Staff and Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
The 18-year-old was killed in a mass shooting at a prom afterparty in Bay. St Louis April 30. The shooting left another dead, 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper, and four others injured.

The 18-year-old was killed in a mass shooting at a prom afterparty in Bay. St Louis April 30. The shooting left another dead, 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper, and four others injured.

De’Arreis’ viewing began at 9 a.m. at Greater North Shore Full Gospel Baptist Church in Slidell. The service followed shortly after at 10:30 a.m.

WLOX spoke with the victim’s youth pastor, Cory Ricks, at at the funeral. He spoke about how special Smith was.

“He was a young man that was full of life. He enjoyed just spending time with me as an individual,” Ricks said. “I’m not sure how he was with his friends, but he was a good kid. He always asked a lot of questions. And I appreciated that fact because he wanted to learn and grow. I love young people that want to grow. He was just a great young man.”

Ricks also said he is saddened and frustrated by the situation.

“...I’ve been working with youth for the last 13 years of my life, and I’m just sick of losing them. Especially to gun violence or violence because they’re so precious,” Ricks said. “And I think our lack of having our heavenly father as well as a lot of times our natural fathers... We have a hurting generation, and a generation that is full of confusion. And so, for me, it’s just saddening. It’s frustrating and it just hurts my heart.”

“More than prayer, we have to pass laws to control the gun circulation,” said Debora B. Morton, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church Senior Pastor. “It’s becoming an epidemic; this is a child, a Smith, that was going to graduate the next week. I was horrified. That’s my spiritual daughter’s grandson, Sister Gordon. I felt like it could have been my grandson. It’s just too close for comfort.”

As families continue to mourn, the city of Bay St. Louis is planning to provide counseling resources to help them cope in the aftermath of the shooting.

