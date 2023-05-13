Hot and humid weather continues

All the outdoor events that have been going on today have been enjoying this weather and if you...
All the outdoor events that have been going on today have been enjoying this weather and if you have any plans to continue them tomorrow it looks like they will stay hot and humid.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Temperatures have been very toasty today and that will continue throughout our day today and into the rest of the weekend as well.

All the outdoor events that have been going on today have been enjoying this weather and if you have any plans to continue them tomorrow it looks like they will stay hot and humid.

There is a possible chance for showers and thunderstorms to fire up mainly in the afternoon, but the chances are low. We will stay into the 90s with slight chances of rain throughout the weekend and into Monday before we see rain chances start to increase throughout the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Latest News

It'll feel like summer
Mother’s Day Weekend brings unseasonably warm weather
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 12th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 12th, 2023
Keep rain gear handy
A lovely Mother’s Day Weekend is ahead of us
Don't leave home without an umbrella
Friday brings less rain, but PM storms are possible