Hot and humid weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Temperatures have been very toasty today and that will continue throughout our day today and into the rest of the weekend as well.

All the outdoor events that have been going on today have been enjoying this weather and if you have any plans to continue them tomorrow it looks like they will stay hot and humid.

There is a possible chance for showers and thunderstorms to fire up mainly in the afternoon, but the chances are low. We will stay into the 90s with slight chances of rain throughout the weekend and into Monday before we see rain chances start to increase throughout the middle of the week.

