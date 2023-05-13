Keeping safety as a top priority when hiring a summer nanny

Safely navigating the nanny market
By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With summer right around the corner, the search for a nanny or a nanny job has begun.

Finding the right fit as the family and as the nanny can require a certain level of trust and safety.

After speaking with a local nanny placement company, they say there are certain ways to go over any agreements.

“The most important thing is to put yourself first. Because if you’re not happy, you’re not going to be able to take care of the babies and make the babies happy. I say that to the families as well. If you’re not happy with the nanny that is taking care of your baby, then you’re not going to be happy doing whatever you’re doing. You’re not going to be happy leaving the house and you’re gonna be stressed the whole time,” said Cella Jones, owner of Nannies In Your Neighborhood.

Jones also recommends doing a short trial run for a couple of days when you find a potential fit. She suggests a list of references when applying to be a nanny for a family to help both parties feel safe.

To ensure safety, some childcare apps or websites do require a background check, as opposed to some social media groups.

If for some reason either party does feel unsafe, Jones’ best advice is to back out immediately.

