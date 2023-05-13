“Kingfish” has meet and greet Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - DC Guitar Studio held a meet and greet with Mississippi native -- and Friday night’s headliner of the Jimmie Rodgers Festival – Kingfish, Saturday.

The Mississippi born blues singer partnered with Fender Guitar to create a custom guitar which he highlighted during the event.

He also met with fans to take pictures, sign autographs, and even played a little blues for them.

News 11 talked with the Grammy winning artist about what being from Mississippi means to him.

“Mississippi being like the birthplace of Americans like music with the blues and everything, the blues is the foundation,” said Kingfish “That’s something that I always been drawn to, so I have to thank Mississippi for that. If it wasn’t for me, I think if I wasn’t born here, I wouldn’t be doing this. So yeah, I have to. I owe it to Mississippi. Yeah, that’s my home.”

Rolling Stone has said that “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince.”

You can learn more about Kingfish by visiting his website here.

