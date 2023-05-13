A Mental Health Forum for Moms was held Saturday

The event was hosted by The Firehouse Church
The Firehouse Church held "The Woman in My Head Mental Health Forum for Moms".
The Firehouse Church held "The Woman in My Head Mental Health Forum for Moms".(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Firehouse Church in Meridian hosted a special event for mothers today.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month and this Sunday being Mother’s Day, The Firehouse Church held “The Woman in My Head Mental Health Forum for Moms”.

The free event offered a safe place for mothers to come together to learn more about mental health and be able to ask experts in the mental health field questions.

“Because sometimes as mothers we do a lot of sacrificing,” said event speaker Kenitta Willis “and so we don’t get the opportunity to take care of ourselves. Either that or we feel guilty for taking care of ourselves.”

When asked about the event, Executive Pastor Kajsa Cole said “We’ve invited experts from life coaches to therapists, to doctors, to social workers who are going to sit here with us and answer some amazing questions. And so these are going to be practical conversations that we’re going to have today.”

In addition to the panel, The Firehouse Church also had resources for moms in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Latest News

DC Guitar Studio held a meet and greet with Kingfish
“Kingfish” has meet and greet Saturday
All the outdoor events that have been going on today have been enjoying this weather and if you...
Hot and humid weather continues
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert for missing Lauderdale County woman
National train day commemorates these beautiful machines and the role they play in our lives.
National Train Day here in Meridian