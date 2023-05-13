A Mental Health Forum for Moms was held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Firehouse Church in Meridian hosted a special event for mothers today.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month and this Sunday being Mother’s Day, The Firehouse Church held “The Woman in My Head Mental Health Forum for Moms”.

The free event offered a safe place for mothers to come together to learn more about mental health and be able to ask experts in the mental health field questions.

“Because sometimes as mothers we do a lot of sacrificing,” said event speaker Kenitta Willis “and so we don’t get the opportunity to take care of ourselves. Either that or we feel guilty for taking care of ourselves.”

When asked about the event, Executive Pastor Kajsa Cole said “We’ve invited experts from life coaches to therapists, to doctors, to social workers who are going to sit here with us and answer some amazing questions. And so these are going to be practical conversations that we’re going to have today.”

In addition to the panel, The Firehouse Church also had resources for moms in attendance.

