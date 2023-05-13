National Train Day here in Meridian

National train day commemorates these beautiful machines and the role they play in our lives.
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Two lines of silver lay their path as they move through cities, forests, mountains, and plains to bring everything to those who need it, whether cargo or people.

Of course, we’re talking about trains, those powerful machines that inspired so much history and have done amazing things for economies and industries all over the world.

National train day commemorates these beautiful machines and the role they play in our lives.

Executive Director Annie B. McKee spoke about her love for the railroad.

“Why are 90% of cities formed it’s all because of the railroad and that’s why we should celebrate that we still have a strong railroad community here in Meridian. We still have lines coming through every day through our union station every day and we are a large interaction speedway here as well so it’s important to remember where you come from as someone has said you don’t know where you are going if you aren’t sure where you came from.”

The Meridian Railroad Museum does plan on hosting another event in October.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

