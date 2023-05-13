Police: Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at armed driver

Police in Las Vegas say a man with a gun was shot and killed by a motorist who was also armed in a possible carjacking. (Source: KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a possible carjacking that turned into a deadly shooting.

KVVU reports that officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a call about a white Mercedes-Benz with spray paint on it driving recklessly through a neighborhood near the airport.

When officers arrived, the man reportedly ran away and headed into traffic. The officers lost sight of the suspect but heard two gunshots.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said that is when the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marco Andres Vazquez, began pointing a gun at passing traffic.

Johansson said Vazquez stopped a passing vehicle to possibly carjack them and pointed a gun at the driver.

The driver of that vehicle was also armed and ended up shooting Vazquez, police said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital but ended up dying from his injuries.

Police did not immediately identify the driver involved but said they have been working with them in their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise

Latest News

This undated photo shows Harold Thompson, who has been charged with murder in the death of his...
Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
In this undated product photo released by Astellas Pharma, a box and container of the drug...
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
U.S. Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOJ: Woman’s embezzlement caused $2.8M loss to Alabama education advocacy association