Reminders for college graduates on mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduating college can be bittersweet in many ways, and the idea of what comes next can be stressful.

There can be some serious decisions made in post-grad life like a new job, a new city, or maybe new people. All of which can have an impact on mental health, possibly leading to feelings of depression or anxiety.

A mental health expert has shared some basic ways to take care of your mental and physical health that may go overlooked.

“Get your sleep, make sure you’re getting plenty of sleep. Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Feed your body and your brain nutritionally so you have the energy and fuel to figure out all the changes and make all the decisions you’re making,” said UAB Director of Student Counseling Services Angela Stowe.

If you are not taking care of your well-being, Stowe believes it can pour into your work and the way you may perform at a new job.

“Change is stressful, it’s stressful on our brain. We’ve got to rework how we do our days and how we do life. We have to learn new patterns and new behaviors and new routines. It’s living life in a way you haven’t before, it’s a new identity and that is also something to wrap your brain around,” said Stowe.

Checking in on friends and loved ones can help make this transition easier to adjust, however, Stowe suggested to avoid comparing circumstances. Change is constant, but nothing new is forever.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.