Reminders for college graduates on mental health

Dealing with mental health after graduation
Dealing with mental health after graduation
By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduating college can be bittersweet in many ways, and the idea of what comes next can be stressful.

There can be some serious decisions made in post-grad life like a new job, a new city, or maybe new people. All of which can have an impact on mental health, possibly leading to feelings of depression or anxiety.

A mental health expert has shared some basic ways to take care of your mental and physical health that may go overlooked.

“Get your sleep, make sure you’re getting plenty of sleep. Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Feed your body and your brain nutritionally so you have the energy and fuel to figure out all the changes and make all the decisions you’re making,” said UAB Director of Student Counseling Services Angela Stowe.

If you are not taking care of your well-being, Stowe believes it can pour into your work and the way you may perform at a new job.

“Change is stressful, it’s stressful on our brain. We’ve got to rework how we do our days and how we do life. We have to learn new patterns and new behaviors and new routines. It’s living life in a way you haven’t before, it’s a new identity and that is also something to wrap your brain around,” said Stowe.

Checking in on friends and loved ones can help make this transition easier to adjust, however, Stowe suggested to avoid comparing circumstances. Change is constant, but nothing new is forever.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Latest News

Bethany Thomas is to be sentenced Aug. 10.
Bogue Chitto woman pleads guilty to killing on Choctaw Reservation
The 17-year-old was awarded 2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen. She also graduated with honors at...
Pascagoula teen accepted to 30 colleges, receives more than $350,000 in scholarships
The U.S. Chamber Foundation estimates Arizona loses $1.77 billion every year because of child...
Keeping safety as a top priority when hiring a summer nanny
Appeal filed in school funding lawsuit