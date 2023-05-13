Sign placed naming Sheriff’s Department for Billy Sollie

Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring at the end of the year, after nearly 50 years in law enforcement.(Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department recently dedicated its brand new facility to longtime Sheriff Billy Sollie. And as of Friday, that building officially bears his name.

This building provides all sorts of new facilities the sheriff and his deputies will use. It opened in February.

“As I’ve told my folks, my father was a sergeant with the Police Department. And forty something years ago, someone told me, ‘If you’re half the cop your dad is, you’ll be a pretty good cop. It’s kind of ironic that they’re putting that signage up today on that building. And today marks the 26th anniversary of my father passing away. So it’s kind of like the good Lord saying my father’s up in Heaven saying, ‘I’m proud of you, son’.”

Sheriff Sollie is retiring at the end of the year and his current term, after nearly 50 years in law enforcement.

