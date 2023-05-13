Silver Alert for missing Lauderdale County woman

Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim of Lauderdale County, Mississippi. She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes on Thursday, May 11, at about 9:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of 14th Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi. She was last seen with 64-year-old white male Rodger Rahaim driving in an unknown direction in a 2015 maroon Kia Optima bearing Mississippi tag LAC253.

Family members say Violet Gail Rahaim suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Violet Gail Rahaim, contact Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Latest News

National train day commemorates these beautiful machines and the role they play in our lives.
National Train Day here in Meridian
Bethany Thomas is to be sentenced Aug. 10.
Bogue Chitto woman pleads guilty to killing on Choctaw Reservation
Dealing with mental health after graduation
Reminders for college graduates on mental health
The 17-year-old was awarded 2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen. She also graduated with honors at...
Pascagoula teen accepted to 30 colleges, receives more than $350,000 in scholarships