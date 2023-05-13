Silver Alert for missing Lauderdale County woman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim of Lauderdale County, Mississippi. She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes on Thursday, May 11, at about 9:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of 14th Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi. She was last seen with 64-year-old white male Rodger Rahaim driving in an unknown direction in a 2015 maroon Kia Optima bearing Mississippi tag LAC253.

Family members say Violet Gail Rahaim suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Violet Gail Rahaim, contact Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845 .

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.