Two Panthers sign to play collegiate ball

By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Braylon Peters and Kendan Allen are the latest Quitman High School baseball players to commit to play at the next level.

Peters will be joining Jones College, a current power house in the NJCAA.

Allen will be a Southeast Baptist College Charger. SBC is in Laurel and started their baseball program in 2021.

“It means a lot becuase Quitman hasn’t been looked at for sports and stuff. It means a lot because it kind of shes some light on Quitman. There’s going to be more guys after me I’m sure,” Allen said.

In just his second year as the Panthers head coach, Eric Johnson, has had players sign after both seasons.

“I’m going to miss it, being a Panther,” Peters said. It’s exciting. Everybody doesn’t get a chance to do this, it took a lot of work.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise

Latest News

Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 Ferriss Trophy finalists
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and 24 other Republican governors are calling on the Biden...
Reeves, GOP governors oppose Title IX changes
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home
The Russell Christian Academy Lady Warriors warm up before practice.
Lady Warriors prep for State Championship