Two Panthers sign to play collegiate ball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Braylon Peters and Kendan Allen are the latest Quitman High School baseball players to commit to play at the next level.

Peters will be joining Jones College, a current power house in the NJCAA.

Allen will be a Southeast Baptist College Charger. SBC is in Laurel and started their baseball program in 2021.

“It means a lot becuase Quitman hasn’t been looked at for sports and stuff. It means a lot because it kind of shes some light on Quitman. There’s going to be more guys after me I’m sure,” Allen said.

In just his second year as the Panthers head coach, Eric Johnson, has had players sign after both seasons.

“I’m going to miss it, being a Panther,” Peters said. It’s exciting. Everybody doesn’t get a chance to do this, it took a lot of work.

