2nd annual James Chaney Day held Saturday

The City of Meridian held the “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness” event at James Chaney...
The City of Meridian held the “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness” event at James Chaney Park.(WTOK-TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian celebrated the life of James Chaney Saturday.

They held the “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness” event at James Chaney Park.

There were vendors there and a voter registration drive.

The daughter of James Chaney, Angela Lewis, spoke to the crowd. She told a little bit of her life story and spoke on the importance of having an equal playing field for all people.

News 11 spoke with Ward 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker, about the event and its importance.

“What the important thing is to. To keep history alive.” said Walker “Also, we want people to remember if we stopped telling stories of our ancestors or what happened in the past we’ll forget. Yeah. You really forget and it’s not and you don’t want to. It’s not just remembering the pains of it, but it was remembering what you need to do. Again, what I keep saying after that.”

James Chaney was a Civil Rights activist and martyr during the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. This was the 2nd celebration The City held in honor of his life.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert cancelled for Lauderdale County woman
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring at the end of the year, after nearly 50 years in law...
Sign placed naming Sheriff’s Department for Billy Sollie

Latest News

Hello everyone, and happy Mother’s Day! I hope you are enjoying the plentiful sunshine that we...
Below average temperatures return this week
Clarke County chose to host a “Mayday” event for their volunteer firefighters.
Clarke County celebrates Mayday
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth street
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class
Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class