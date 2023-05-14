Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument complete in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is a couple of weeks away and the newest veterans monument in Trussville is officially complete.

The project is two years in the making. Though it was originally set to finish by Memorial Day last year, supply chain issues and plan revisions pushed back that date.

“This monument is here in Trussville, Alabama but our goal is to recognize it as a state monument because it touches every county and every family in this state,” said Trussville Veterans Committee President Chad Carroll.

He says 226 Alabama service members were killed in the War on Terror since September 11, 2001, adding each county is accounted for in that number.

Now they’' forever be remember at the new Fallen Warriors Monument.

“Here we have Major Dewayne Williams, served in the US Army,” said Carroll. “He was killed inside the Pentagon on 9/11. Age 40 from Jacksonville, Alabama... I’ve never met this individual in person, but knowing their families, I feel like I’ve known the individual my entire life.”

A feature at the front of the monument with a QR code helps you get to know the service members too.

Carroll says the idea started in May of 2021 when the founder of Alabama Fallen Memorial Project Mark Davis approached city leaders with his vision.

The rest is history. The groundbreaking for the project happened in December of that same year. A year and a half later, they’re ready for a public dedication.

Busts, columns, benches, and markers are all present to honor the men and women who died for our country. Carroll says the big message is: “We still remember and will never forget.”

The city is holding an official public dedication ceremony on Memorial Day at 2 p.m. Anybody from around the state is invited to attend the event.

