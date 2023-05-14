Below average temperatures return this week

Hello everyone, and happy Mother’s Day! I hope you are enjoying the plentiful sunshine that we...
Hello everyone, and happy Mother’s Day! I hope you are enjoying the plentiful sunshine that we have been getting so far today but it has been very hot and humid.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Mother’s Day! I hope you are enjoying the plentiful sunshine that we have been getting so far today but it has been very hot and humid.

This trend of summer-like weather will continue into tomorrow as well with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the same as today. Monday we will see the low 90s continue but as rain chances heat up for the start of our week the temperatures will actually cool off.

We will be back to seeing below-average temperatures by Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. We will continue with the below-average temperatures, but it will warm up to about average for this time of year by Friday.

Make sure you have your rain gear ready this week just in case you get caught under some stray showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert cancelled for Lauderdale County woman
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring at the end of the year, after nearly 50 years in law...
Sign placed naming Sheriff’s Department for Billy Sollie

Latest News

All the outdoor events that have been going on today have been enjoying this weather and if you...
Hot and humid weather continues
It'll feel like summer
Mother’s Day Weekend brings unseasonably warm weather
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 12th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 12th, 2023
Keep rain gear handy
A lovely Mother’s Day Weekend is ahead of us