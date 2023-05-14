Below average temperatures return this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Mother’s Day! I hope you are enjoying the plentiful sunshine that we have been getting so far today but it has been very hot and humid.

This trend of summer-like weather will continue into tomorrow as well with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the same as today. Monday we will see the low 90s continue but as rain chances heat up for the start of our week the temperatures will actually cool off.

We will be back to seeing below-average temperatures by Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. We will continue with the below-average temperatures, but it will warm up to about average for this time of year by Friday.

Make sure you have your rain gear ready this week just in case you get caught under some stray showers and thunderstorms.

