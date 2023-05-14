Clarke County celebrates Mayday

Clarke County chose to host a “Mayday” event for their volunteer firefighters.
Clarke County chose to host a “Mayday” event for their volunteer firefighters.(WTOK-TV)
By Cara Shirley and Chase Franks
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Normally, Mayday is a bad event for firefighters.

It is a call no Firefighter wants to hear. Mayday means a firefighter is in distress.

Clarke County chose to flip the script on that terms Saturday by hosting a “Mayday” event for their volunteer firefighters. And since May is firefighters’ appreciation month there was no better time to do it.

“I just want to thank them so much for being here and if you see a firefighter, thank a firefighter.” said Latoshia Evans. the Deputy Director for Emergency Management in Clarke County “But the things they go through is not unnoticed. Just appreciate your firefighter cause those are the ones that come out in the middle of the night when you have a house fire when you’re in a car wreck. If you have anything simple like the firefighters are the ones that’s coming and they’re doing it from the bottom of their heart, they do not get paid a dime here. It’s all volunteer.”

WTOK would like to send a heartfelt appreciation to all the men and women who work as firefighters across our viewing area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

