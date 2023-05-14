Day Eight of the 70th JRMF happened Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival held its eighth day, Saturday.

Day eight took place at The Max in Downtown Meridian.

It kicked off with the winners of the singing competition. Then Daniel Houze took the stage followed by Tyler Tisdale, Sweet Tea Trio, and The Reeves Brothers. The night ended with Paul Cauthen.

News 11 spoke with Executive Director Leslie Lee about the festival and its final event on Sunday

“Oh my gosh. Today is day eight,” said Lee “We have one more day to go and it has just been a whirlwind of fun and awesome. Tomorrow it ends the entire week with our Mother’s Day Gospel Brunch. It’s New Orleans style. We’re going to have great New Orleans food here. And then the band, “Joyful and the Spirit of New Orleans”, they are a grammy award-winning choir, about 20 pieces and they are going to be out here, and you will not be able to sit in your seat. It is so much fun.”

Tickets are still available for the Mother’s Day Nola Gospel Brunch. Visit JimmieRodgers.com to purchase yours.

