Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Forwarded from Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man considered missing by his family made his last known stop Wednesday at a Laurel gas station.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department forwarded social media posts Sunday from Francisco Caraballo’s daughter, asking for help in locating her 50-year-old father.

The daughter, Thaiz Alice of Dade City, Fla., said her father was on his way back from San Antonio, Texas.

“His last transaction was in Laurel, Mississippi, in a Shell gas station (Wednesday) at 10:30 p.m.

Caraballo drives a two-toned Ford pickup truck, white with gold trim.

Anyone with any information on Caraballo is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department6 at (602) 425-3147.

