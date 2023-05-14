Nola Gospel Brunch to end the Jimmie Rodgers Fest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the final day of the Jimmie Rodgers Fest as it wrapped up with its traditional Nola Gospel Brunch at the MAX.

Everyone was invited to celebrate the final day with soulful vocals of Grammy award-winning joyful and the spirit of the New Orleans gospel choir, featuring members of world-class gospel groups.

We talked with the president of the Jimmie Rodgers Fest about the talent that has shown up for this event.

“Some people may not have heard some of them but one thing that we have been very good at here at Jimmie Rodgers is picking not only the well-established artist but an upcoming artist and what I would say going forward is to trust the board. We rely on a lot of good musical talent to guide us on into these things and last night we heard it all night long “We have never heard of these guys and it’s fantastic” and it is like that all week long.”

Despite all the rain over the past couple of days Lee Thornton still says that this year’s Jimmie Rodgers fest was a massive success.

