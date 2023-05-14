Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a press release from The City of Meridian, The south side of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight Saturday.

According to Community Development Director Craig Hitt, most of the debris fell inside the building and along an open area that was the recently demolished E.F. Young Hotel.

25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, is closed.

The Ruins owner, Jimmy D. Copeland, has been informed about the collapsed structure.

Hitt said the City of Meridian officials would look further into the situation Monday.

The south side of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight (City of Meridian)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.