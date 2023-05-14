Silver Alert cancelled for Lauderdale County woman

Silver Alert cancelled for 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim.
Silver Alert cancelled for 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Violet Gail Rahaim was located safe early Sunday morning.

________

Earlier:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Violet Gail Rahaim of Lauderdale County, Mississippi.

Rahaim is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes on Thursday, May 11, at about 9:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of 14th Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi. She was last seen with 64-year-old white male Rodger Rahaim driving in an unknown direction in a 2015 maroon Kia Optima bearing Mississippi tag LAC253.

Family members say Violet Gail Rahaim suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Violet Gail Rahaim, contact Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert for missing Lauderdale County woman
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring at the end of the year, after nearly 50 years in law...
Sign placed naming Sheriff’s Department for Billy Sollie

Latest News

West Lauderdale softball clinches north state title and punches ticket to 4A state championship
RCA softball wins ACAA state championship
Daniel Houze was just one of the many artist to perform at the 70th Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival
Day Eight of the 70th JRMF happened Saturday
A Mental Health Forum for Moms was held Saturday