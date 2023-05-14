Southeastern Baptist College graduates largest class

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Baptist College’s Class of 2023 was its largest graduating class ever.

Forty-five students were awarded two-year or four-year degrees Saturday at the P.M. Cochran Center on campus.

Hundreds of family members and friends gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2023.

Southeastern Baptist College President Dr. Scott Carson said it’s a tremendous blessing to see how well admissions are going.

“About seven years ago the school almost closed but we started to look in a different direction and a little bit different philosophy of how to do things,” Carson said. “And the Lord has blessed along the lines.”

Scott said the Lord keeps presenting the school with opportunities.

“We don’t always have the money to do it, but we step out in faith, walk by faith and not by sight, and God has blessed every single time,” Carson said.

The school offers four degree plans in pastoral ministries, Christian ministries, business administration, and associates of Bible.

