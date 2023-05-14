West Lauderdale softball clinches north state title and punches their ticket to 4A state championship

West Lauderdale beats Kosciusko 1-0 to advance to the 4A softball state championship.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Knights and the Whippets would go scoreless until the bottom of the 5th inning when McKinley Maxwell’s bunt scored Sumayah Cole to give the Knights their only score.

West Lauderdale’s pitcher, Mabry Eason, led the Knights through 7 innings until Breelyn Cain came in to close out the game.

West Lauderdale will now compete for their first 4A fast pitch state championship.

