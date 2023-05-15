Child dead, another 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village 

By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a multiple-vehicle crash that killed a child and left four other people injured on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:10 a.m. at Castleman Street and Knight Arnold Road.

Five EMS Units responded to the scene, according to MFD.

The three adults were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One child was transported in critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, according to MPD.

Another child was also transported in critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to MPD.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

