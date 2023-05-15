City of Meridian Arrest Report May 15, 2023

Robbery

At 11:27 AM on May 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:54 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:42 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:54 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.