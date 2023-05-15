City of Meridian Arrest Report May 15, 2023
|XZAVIOUS D KILPATRICK
|1994
|612 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHALISA J COLE
|1997
|724 64TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CORDERRO M GALE
|1990
|3403 PARKWAY BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JERMAINE D COLE
|1981
|1819 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHAMARRION CARPENTER
|2004
|1409 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN MOTOR VEHICLE
|LAURA B THURMAN
|1975
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING X 2
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHAUNTEZ D BROWN
|1998
|2301 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAVONDRA PORTIS
|1996
|368 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TRAVARIUS D BREWSTER
|1994
|2311 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|KENEEN Q PAYNE
|1998
|1725 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AIZIA RUFFIN
|1999
|1616 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ERIC S PHILLIPS
|1968
|227 OLD MARION RD APT 90 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TRACEY A DAVIS
|1977
|7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KYLE J SCARBROUGH
|2001
|4219 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KESHONA SMOOT
|2002
|108 WARE ST UNION, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHRISTEN L FANNIN
|1979
|539 PAUL ANDERSON DR MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JEBIDIAH APPLEBY
|1985
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ROBERT D MOORE
|1983
|4513 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 11:27 AM on May 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:54 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:42 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:54 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
