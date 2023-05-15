City of Meridian Arrest Report May 15, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
XZAVIOUS D KILPATRICK1994612 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHALISA J COLE1997724 64TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
TONY S JONES1984107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CORDERRO M GALE19903403 PARKWAY BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JERMAINE D COLE19811819 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHAMARRION CARPENTER20041409 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN MOTOR VEHICLE
LAURA B THURMAN1975HOMELESSTRESPASSING X 2
ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS19741815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHAUNTEZ D BROWN19982301 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAVONDRA PORTIS1996368 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRAVARIUS D BREWSTER19942311 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
KENEEN Q PAYNE19981725 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AIZIA RUFFIN19991616 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ERIC S PHILLIPS1968227 OLD MARION RD APT 90 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TRACEY A DAVIS19777623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
KYLE J SCARBROUGH20014219 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KESHONA SMOOT2002108 WARE ST UNION, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTEN L FANNIN1979539 PAUL ANDERSON DR MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JEBIDIAH APPLEBY1985HOMELESSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ROBERT D MOORE19834513 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT D MOORE19834513 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:27 AM on May 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:54 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:42 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:54 AM on May 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
A picture of Officer Vallas and the baby (form the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page)
Union Police Officer delivers a Mother’s Day Baby!
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert cancelled for Lauderdale County woman
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 15, 2023
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County
Source: WBRC video
New legal developments in case against man accused of killing Tuscaloosa police officer