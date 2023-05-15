Commencements recognize graduates, celebrate completion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (MCC) - It was a day of ceremonies and celebrations filled with cheers and, at times – tears - when Meridian Community College held two spring commencements recognizing the graduates from its Career and Technical Education, Health Education, Nursing, and University Transfer Programs on Friday, May 12, in the Evangel Temple.

“As president of Meridian Community College, I couldn’t be more proud of the graduates of the Class of 2023,” said Dr. Tom Huebner. “MCC has helped these graduates find their wings, providing them with the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to achieve great things.”

“Watching them spread their wings and take flight toward their dreams is the reason behind what we do,” he added.

The highlight of the University Transfer Program ceremony was the announcement of the Phil Hardin Foundation Scholarships, which were awarded to Ali Grace Applebee and Jaylen Elijah Vance, and the H. M. Ivy Scholarship, which were presented to Joel Parrish Linton, Madison Elise Moore, and Garrett Bryan Riggs.

The Hardin Scholarships, which are $5,000 awards to each honoree, pay tribute to the life of businessman Phil Hardin and his philanthropic endeavors to support education. The Phil Hardin Foundation funds them through the Meridian Community College Foundation.

Dr. H.M. Ivy, the founding father of Meridian Community College, is remembered through the Ivy Scholarships. This year marks the 50th year for outstanding graduates to receive scholarships. The recipients each receive $3,600 for their junior year of study, and if their academic excellence continues will get another $3,600 for their senior year of study. These awards, which are based on academic excellence, extra-curricular participation, financial need, and faculty appraisals, are funded through an endowment established by the Phil Hardin Foundation.

Applebee and Vance are from Meridian and have a 4.0-grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Applebee is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College at Meridian Community College, Baptist Student Union, and Phi Theta Kappa academic honorary society. She plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in kinesiology, and her career goal is to work as a pediatric occupational therapist. Vance will be attending Mississippi College in the fall and has a career goal of becoming a dentist, possibly specializing in pediatric dentistry. He was named to the National Technical Honor Society and served as co-president of MCC’s PTK chapter. While at MCC, he received the Eddie Holladay, the Courtyard of Scholars, and the Evans Phi Theta Kappa scholarships, all funded through the MCC Foundation.

Linton, from Meridian, plans to study business administration at Mississippi State University this fall. He is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Government Association, Baptist Student Union, and PTK. Pursing a degree in elementary education, Moore will be attending MSU-Meridian and plans to continue her education to get a master’s degree in counseling. Moore, from Meridian, is a member of the Honors College, BSU, and co-vice president of PTK. A Hanceville, Ala., native, Riggs, will attend the University of Alabama – Huntsville to earn a degree in mechanical engineering and work for the Department of Defense. He also hopes to earn a degree in aerospace engineering.

Also, during the ceremonies, 41 graduates were chosen as members of the Spring 2022 Circle of Excellence. The students, who studied in the College’s University Transfer and Career and Technical Education programs, were saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit.

MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner said MCC has a long history of outstanding graduates. The Circle of Excellence is one way the College recognizes these students who excelled at MCC. “These students have made an impact on this place, and we look forward to watching them take flight and impact the world,” Dr. Huebner said.

Thirteen Career and Technical Education students named to the Circle of Excellence included Mia Adams of Crystal Springs, Destiny Little of Ridgeland, Camry Parten of Collinsville and Rod Senseney of Ocean Springs, Associate Degree Nursing Program; Autym Brashier of Laurel and Brinnon Powell of Meridian, Dental Hygiene Technology; Samantha Howell of Stonewall, Business Office Management Technology; Samantha Olmedo of Walnut Grove, Reagan Reid of Bailey, Tylar Weaver of Carthage and Lesleigh Wallace of Collinsville, Radiologic Technology; Kaitlyn Ralls of Laurel, Respiratory Care Practitioner; and Anna Kate Touchstone of Enterprise, Health Information Technology.

University Transfer Program students selected for Circle of Excellence were Griffin Atkinson, Ivan Betancourt, Matthew Bowling, William “Brett” Gordon, Jon Voss and Dylan Williams, all of Collinsville; Andrew Clayton and Jordan Miles, both of Lauderdale; Mason Doxey and Patrick Martin, both of Toomsuba; Mary Driskill of Starkville; Margaret Freeman, Piper Gonzalez, Lexie Henderson, Cohen Hurst, Joel Linton, Madison Moore, Jayla Vance, Jaylen Vance, Jayden Williams Taylor Williams, and Wynecia Willis, all of Meridian; Patrick Lyons of Vancleve; William McCullough of Wesson; Sadie Odom of Bailey; Dhilan Patel of Southhaven; Garrett B. Riggs of Hanceville, Ala.; and Christian Velazquez of Chunky.

Candidates for graduation include Caitlyn E. Rhea of Abbeyville; Jalen S. Harden, Peyton Jordan Henderson, Sadie Odom, Janiyaah Amme Phillips, Reagan Mackenzie Reid, Isabella Caitlin Sanders, Makayla Danielle Thompson, and Joel C. Ortiz, all of Bailey; Kimberly Nicole Currie of Bay Springs; Jacob P Allen of Biloxi; Jennifer Elease Terrell of Bogue Chitto; Tawana James, Seth Pearson McCartney, Elisha McGowan, Epiphany V. Porter, Waylon Wesley Sebren, Mychell A. Thomas and Miranda Michelle Tillis, all of Brandon; Steven Kyle Brady of Brookhaven; Alexander Coleman of Butler, Ala.; Mia M. Adams, MarTika Desaray Lewis, and Shannon Latrice Robinson, all of Byram; Peyton Seth Esslinger of Carriere, Courtney Michelle Beckham, John Thomas Carpenter, LaKeesha Denise Harris, and Tylar Brook Weaver, all of Carthage; Darris S. Harris and Christian Velazquez, both of Chunky; Tyler L. Townsend of Cleveland; Jalen Jamaal Cowan of Clinton;

Griffin W. Atkinson, Sam T. Balderas, Ivan Betancourt, Dalton Frank Bishop, Travis Cole Boswell, Matthew D. Bowling, Logan Dean Copeland, Lanie R. Crawford, Daniel Austin Deaton, Matthew A. Ethridge, William B. Gordon, Alexis J. Hamilton, Kayla ReAnne Horton, Delvin DeShun James, Tulsa S. Kirk, Sarah E. McCoy, Brittney D’Shan McDaniel, Elijah J. Mckenzie, Evy McKenzie Morgan, Camryn B. Parten, John C. Plowman, Mark Anthony Richardson, Ronald Gregory Ries, Jacob D. Smith, Stephanie Valle, John David Voss, Zach C. Walker, Lesleigh Denene Wallace, Carson F. Weir, Caitlin C. Whitney, Dylan P. Williams, and Mckensi G. Wright, all of Collinsville; Casey Brown of Columbia; Aarionna Lekirra Dumas, Reagan P. Greenhaw, and Shanta Marie Williams, all of Columbus; Olivia K. Gray of Crawford; Lizzie T. Walker of Crystal Springs;

Destiny Raquel Barnett, Abigail E. Carraway, Taryn T. Dumas, and Lorien Keamber Gowdy, all of Daleville; Jeremiah J. Boyd, Jordan Gradarius Campbell, Jacoree D. Cole, Miranda R. Cumberland, Marcus A. Fox, Bionnica Carshee’ Hurst, Jessica L. Harrison-McCoy and Shakiya Letrice Powe, all of DeKalb; Hayden Parker Chaney and Brittany Lynn Thomas, both of Decatur; Rajesh Thapa of Demopolis, Ala.; Callie Cox Abraham of Edwards; Parsha Nacole McInnis of Ellisville; David James Downs, Samuel K. Downs, Rayleigh M. Floyd, Idasha’ Kristina Glenn, Millaree Arlene Keely, Jackson Chec Morrow, Anna Kathryn Touchstone, Sidney E. Tumey all of Enterprise; Allison R Brown of Flora; Mattie K Granberry and Nicole Lee Lawrence, both of Florence; Brittani Jovan Howard, Michael Banks Hyde, and John Nicholas Ragan, all of Flowood; Hope Katherine Creel, Sade Vonice Gammage, Kashia B Townsend, and Pasha Williams, all of Forest; Scarlet A Duplantis of Franklinton, La.;

Colton Mozingo of Gilbertown, Ala.; Elissa Keyonna Murry of Grand Bay, Ala.; Ki’ara A. Smith of Greenwell Springs, La.; Anthony G. Gammill of Greenwood; Reubon Kelly of Gulfport; Garrett B. Riggs of Hanceville, Ala.; Tysheonna R. Alford of Hattiesburg; Chiara Santel Gressett and Peyton Parker, all of Heidelburg; Shameka Mitchell and Daryin Pryor, both of Holly Springs; Christian Nathaniel Terrell of Horn Lake; Vanessa Johnson, Anthony E. Richards, Avery E. Richards, and Rhonda Smith, all of Jackson; Brandon Paul Bordelon of Kiln; Kaytlin Amber Hillman of Lake; Deonna Dasha Brandon, Akiva J. Burton, Andrew Derek Clayton, William Robert Cline, Sha’Mondrick J. Cole, Kabriyah Kardae Ford, Charles Nelson Kimbrough, Jamaal A. McDonald, Shaqunta McDonald, Stanton J. Michael, Jordan L. Miles, Keilon D. Robinson, Steve Terry Smith, and Sirrah Nicole Wilcox, all of Lauderdale;

Autym L Brashier, Savanna Brown Martin, James Donald Moore, and Kaitlyn Elise Ralls, all of Laurel; William Conner Clark, Rebecca M. Coonce, and Savanna A. Hill, all of Laurence; Christina Lynn Dixon of Leakesville; Terrill D. Curb of Lithonia, Ga.; Zackary Taylor Goforth and Jeffery Jackson Rigdon, both of Little Rock; Michael Dewane Pickens of Livingston, Ala.; Destiny J. Coleman Hunt and Zykeriya Alexia Lewis, both of Louisville; Angel Diaz of Lucedale; Tyler Reed Borntrager and Sara A. Gaylord, both of Macon; Abdias Arreola-Espino, Carlisha L. Barfield, Jamarius Barnes, Sabrina Lasonja Gordon, Barbara Jessica Hopson, Joseph Chavelle Hopson, Nakya A. Loyd, Cassie Thanh Nhi Nguyen, Russell Isom Smith, Mya Simone Spears and Edwin M. Trejo, all of Marion; Tamara L. Brister and Madison Kate Etheridge, both of McComb; Arryona Anijah Simmons of Memphis, Tenn.

Felix J. Gomez-Reyes, Jaquasia Kiera Griggs, Charvis Alexander, Ashly M. Alford, Xavien Tyshun Alford, Jakyriah Irene Denise Allen, Abdurahman A. Alsadi, Ali Grace Applebee, Isaih V. Atterberry, Gabriel William Baker, Nicholas Ray Barnard, Tyshawn Quandarius Barney, Latasha Michelle Barron, Christina Bell, Rodney C. Bell, Brianna L. Benamon, Austyn C. Blakney, Jerica Blakney, Camden P. Boes, Lauren E. Boswell, Carson B. Boutwell, Georwayne Breshers Boyd, Kasonya Nytorshia Boyd, Joshua M. Bradley, Cody S. Britt, Jalen Tyree Brooks, Russell Lee Brooks, Laura Ashley Brown, Sadrea Adrianna Brown, John Thomas Bryant, Jr., Thomas Taylor Bucklew, Juan DeJesus Chagolla, Danielle Renee Chambliss, Seth Joseph Chatham, Imari D. Cistrunk, Jaylen D. Clark, Melodie Noelle Coates, Calandria D. Coleman, Brian J. Cook, Christinia Lynn Coon, Joseph S. Covington, Darion Dewayne Cox, Pretavia T. Crockett, Rashaad Jabrelle Cross, Nicholas Blane Crouch, Haleigh Leanee Cullum, Camille Lynn Cunningham, Scarlet B. Cunningham, Woniel Dwayne Davis, Zahria Meyon Davis, Ana Julissa De Mata Rodriguez, Nicholas Dickerson, Noah Edward Dooley, Seantia A. Dukes, Kayla D. Evins, Janice Susanne Ezell, Carlee Grace Farrar, Margaret R. Freeman,Noah Ray Garner, Leah M. Gibelyou, Piper C. Gonzalez, Char’Brecia Andrea Gordon, Fredriqus D. Gowdy, Chloe R. Graham, Jack A. Gray, Aikiev S. Griffin, Zi’Yunna L’Oreal Griffin, Cadashia La’Shae Hampton, Cerenity Hampton, Dylan Darrion Hampton, Dawson Hand, Tyler Scott Harmon, Mardarius Dayshawn Harris, Markel Harris, Shawanda M. Harris, Luke James Harrison, Jaylen Lavern Harvey, Lexie Elizabeth Henderson, Sebastian Alexander Hendricks, Simone Latreese Henry, Whitney La-Chelle Hill, Christopher Hines, Adrian Deshuh Hopkins, Justin Blake Hopkins, Dellonte L. Hossley, Timmedria Latazia Houston, Vincent Jax Hubbard, Abigail B. Hudnell, Gary Floran Huffmaster, Abbye Elaine Hughes, Cohen F. Hurst, Gabrielle B. Hutchinson, Jada Marita Jennings, Derricus J. Johnson, Matesha Danae Johnson, Olivia C. Joles, Lee Harper Kauerz, Olivia G. Keyes, Lauren N. Kirchhefer, Daniel Craig Knight, Lora Ann Kramer, Aaron Larkin, Joel Parrish Linton, Haleigh B. Litchfield, Sharika Renea Lopez, Brian Anthony Lummus, Evelyn P. Mata, Marshall L. Mayerhoff, Griffin McMahan, Olivia Nicole McMahan, William Dalton McMullan, Connor James McOlgan, Nathan Adams Metcalf, Cory Lee Meyer, Reanna D. Miles, Aaliyah C. Miller, Stephen Cole Milling, Colton Jay Moffett, Hollie Moore, Madison Elise Moore, Paden T. Moore, Jazmine Andrea Mosley, Viskiyya N. Muhammad, Norman Mukwada, D’Kerria D’ella Myles, Lavonda Catric Naylor, DeQuarius D. Noble, Demetria Monet Noble, Lennon S. Oltremari, Sharon Scarlet Pech-May, Alison B. Perez-Zapata, Blanca Vanessa Phillips, Alyssa Jeanette Pickett, Bertha M. Plummer, Brinnon Christine Powell, LaPorsha S. Pratt, Elon W. Presley, James Anthony Pruitt, ASauni Chevaulya Rainey, Adris Randle, Hanna M. Robbins, Jeremy Dean Roberson, MaKeem Roberts, Ras J. Roberts, Tashiba Antionette Roberts, Mackenzie Brooke Robinson, Nadiya Adriannah Robinson-Doss, Toyteshia Renee Ruffin, Anna C. Russell, Rodney Blaine Senseney, April Daphne Shears, Cidney E. Sillimon, Darrell Dewayne Sims, Aurora Rosette Smith, Cameron M Smith, Derrick Smith, Emily M. Smith, Thomas Averette Spivey, Jonathan Isaiah Sublette, Charles Benjamin Thaggard, Rachel Thaggard, Peyton Shanley Thomas, Quanzyric Trotter, Kristopher Hunter Trussell, LaToya A. Tubbs, Australia R. Tucker, Jayla Raina Vance, Jaylen E. Vance, Skylar Madison Vance, Kayla Lisette Walker, Kayli N. Warren, Amber J. Washington, Tyneshia Washington, Christian JaMarious West, Tyrone B. White, Camella Anastasia Wilburn, Jayden A. Williams, Taylor N. Williams, Zantarious L. Williams, Wynecia Willis, Mathishia LaShia Wilson, Shakira Janae Wilson, Tiffiney Nicole Wilson, James T. Young, Lennon M. Zettler, and Omar Shrff Gowdy, all of Meridian; Grace Hendry and Timothy Wade Walley, both of Millry, Ala.; Shanese Nichole Bowden of Newton; Dalton Trace McIntyre of Oakfield, Tenn.; Zion McClean and Brennen Michael Study, both of Ocean Springs; Ronald Augusta Berkley of Olive Branch; Johnathan Jerome Chapman, Monica Monique Morgan, Destiny Marie Redmond and Derrick Dion Sterling, all of Pachuta; Shilon Rena Watts and Amani T. Wilson, both of Pascagoula; LaTrisha Vantrese Aldridge, Gunnar K. Dennis, Marquita Epps, Lateshia Nashay Harris and Farrah Fonteilla Jones, all of Pearl; Karen S. Perrett of Pelahatchie; Eli J. Britt and Victoria L. Hand, both of Petal;

Ahlyric J. Ben, Jamerius Antino Clemons, David Bailey Cook, Aizlynne P. Deason, Summer Leigh Dorman, Meagan Leigh Edwards, Kamary Aliyah Houston, Kristen DeAnn Lewis, Linda’see Little, Caitlin E. McDonald, Autumn Faith Mize, Christian Cooper Russell, Abbey Sistrunk, Chiquita Alexis Slaughter, Christina Luke Turner, and Jackson A. Ward, all of Philadelphia; Gabriel Francis, Blakely Faye Riley, Iyonna Calandra Satcher, and Heather Luvenia Streeter, all of Quitman; Tyiunna B. Johnson of Raymond; Kimberly D. Brewer of Richton; Jahjie Etrice Bingham, William Johns, Shaqueita A. Jones, Destiny Little, Marqueshai Pass, and Kellie V. Payton, all of Ridgeland;

Amberly B. Brown of Rome, Ga.; Christopher R. Brooks and Abdur R. Downey, both of Rose Hill; Kalisha R. Williams of Roxy; Camille Shanice Smith of Sallis; Sanqueshia D. Windham of Scooba; Loresta R. Judon of Shannon; Kassidy Jean Ducarpe of Slidell, La.; Dhilan Bharat Patel of Southhaven; Dominique D. Bush, Ericka Floyd Dean, Mary Celeste Driskill, Mitch Alexander Graves, and Roosevelt Harris, all of Starkville;

Aubree Hayes Younger of Steens; Samantha Marie Howell, Lateisha J. McMillian, David Elias Mixon, Justin Brad Mixon, Ashley Brooke Robinson, and Antonio Wallace, all of Stonewall; Gregrory T. Bounds of Sumrall; Gabrielle H. Burney of Tallulah, La.; Kristian Allysa Speed of Taylorsville; Maria T. Byrd of Terry; Jennifer Anthony, Micheal A. Cole, Jazmine I. Denman, Mason T. Doxey, Matthew W. Gressett, Ki’Nisha La’Shay Harris, Tahjae Johnigan, Patrick Dewayne Martin, George McVay, Peyton M. Miller, Kyra Moore, Cameron Gullette Neal, Zu’Tony Qvon Overstreet, Alicia V. Rainer, Kirsten B. White, and Ethan J. Wooldridge, all of Toomsuba;

Jillian Love Miller of Toxey, Ala.; Jentzen Clarke Moore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; DeVonna Simone Gilmer and Baylee Nicole Robinson, both of Union; Parker Breland Lyons of Vancleve; Jasmine S. Brown, Reginald S. Johnson, Amarra Jennae Kennedy, and Luke Camden Yocum, all of Vicksburg; Samantha C. Olmedo and Jocelyn Wesley, both of Walnut Grove; Caitlyn A. Gant, Kandy Denile Griggs, Destiny Brooke Holmes, Tyla Hutcherson, Eryka M. Rhodes, Kristenlyn R. Robinson, Cha’Kiya D. Smith, and Quenesia Quenetta Worsham, all of Waynesboro; William Brian McCullough, Makenzie Claire Smith, Jacoby Q. Tanner, and Semica L. Foster, all of Wesson; and Ke’Andrea Amari Haire of York, Ala.

To see the MCC graduation ceremonies, visit the MCC live stream or go to meridiancc.edu

