ECCC holds Spring 2023 commencement

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly 350 graduates were awarded degrees and/or certificates during East Central Community College’s 94th Spring Commencement Ceremonies May 4-5, 2023, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Associate Degree Nursing students graduated and were pinned, and Career-Technical Education graduates were honored on Thursday, May 4, followed by two ceremonies for academic program graduates on Friday, May 5.

Mr. David Case, executive vice president, presented the candidates for graduation, and ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory awarded degrees and certificates during the ceremonies.

Students who participated in the ADN ceremony included Alana Boyte of Forest who gave the invocation; Morgan Lee Williams of Union who gave the commencement address; and James Carpenter of Carthage who gave the benediction. At the Career-Technical Education ceremony, John Thompson of Lake gave the invocation; Conner Seth Griffin of Philadelphia gave the commencement address; and Guillermo Espinoza Fermin of Forest gave the benediction. In the first academic program ceremony, Nahriah Brown of Decatur gave the invocation; Jocey Bell of Forest gave the commencement address; and Anslee Boyd of Morton gave the benediction. In the final ceremony, Alex Sharp of Philadelphia gave the invocation; Reagan Tolbird of Hickory gave the commencement address; and Kim Salvador of Carthage gave the benediction.

View images from the ceremonies here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.