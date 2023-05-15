FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville

Traces of bacteria were found in Gerber powdered formula.
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:(FDA)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Baby formula was distributed to 12 states from a Goodlettsville center after it was recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

On March 17, the Perrigo Company issued a recall for Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula had a possible presence of “Cronobacter sakazakii,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) released an additional notice on Sunday due to one of the recalled products being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. According to the FDA, in most people, it causes no symptoms, but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under two months of age, or infants with weakened immune systems can get the following symptoms:

  • A fever
  • Poor feeding
  • Excessive crying
  • Low Energy

The FDA said other serious symptoms can also occur.

This recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division only to independent retailers located in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The formula was distributed to Bellview Price Cutter, Belle Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Walnut Creek County Market, and more.

Anyone who has purchased the products through the retail locations listed by the FDA, they are urged to check their pantries. Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates which can be found at the bottom of the package.

The following was recalled:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

  • 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
  • 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
  • 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
  • 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
  • 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Any consumers who purchased products with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product.

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
A picture of Officer Vallas and the baby (form the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page)
Union Police Officer delivers a Mother’s Day Baby!
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert cancelled for Lauderdale County woman
West Lauderdale beats Kosciusko 1-0 to advance to state.
West Lauderdale softball clinches north state title and punches their ticket to 4A state championship

Latest News

Carry umbrella and water bottle
Record challenging heat and umbrella weather continues
The lives of coaches wives; highlighting the moms who do so much off the field - clipped version
The lives of coaches wives; highlighting the moms who do so much off the field - clipped version
Frontline Responders - Sara Smith
Frontline Responders - Sara Smith
Clarke County celebrates Mayday