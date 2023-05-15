Frontline Responders - Sara Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -”I just knew it was good. I knew it was what I was supposed to do, and I felt that peace in my spirit about it,” said Smith.

When choosing a job, there is a lot to think about, but in Sara Smith’s case, that decision came easy, as her journey through life led her to the job that gave her hope for the future.

“This job kind of picked me. I would say. I was a client here when I was 17 and faced with an unplanned pregnancy and really didn’t know what to do, and I found peace, comfort, dignity, respect, and hope here,” said Sara Smith, the Director of Center for Pregnancy Choices.

Sara Smith has been the director for the Center for Pregnancy Choices for nearly two years, providing future mothers, and mothers with the help they might need through life.

“A lot of times people, when they’re having a baby, they’re afraid because they don’t know what to expect financially. They don’t know what this major change in their life is going to mean for their household, and they panic, and they’re just not sure if they can do it. So we provide them with not only the encouragement. But the actual. The actual elements that they need to say yes to their dreams and know that they can still be a great parent too,” said Smith.

But the care Smith and the team at the center provide goes beyond pregnancy care. They offer supplies, clothes, and even help to find a career for the mother.

“We’re also here to help her get her roots really good in the ground, so to speak, and figure out ways that she can maybe continue her education, maybe level up, maybe find a career, maybe build her resume. With her help, her navigate relationships help her navigate what it means to be a mom for the first time or the 5th time. It doesn’t matter, but what we do is we take everybody’s unique circumstance, listen to them, learn from them and help them explore options to navigate life,” said Smith.

The Center for Pregnancy Choices even offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and so much more.

It is located at the intersection of 24th Ave. and 9th St. in downtown Meridian.

