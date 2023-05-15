Hank Williams Jr. makes Montgomery stop to visit mom’s grave

In this file photo, Hank Williams Jr. speaks about friend and honoree, Jerry Lee Lewis, during...
In this file photo, Hank Williams Jr. speaks about friend and honoree, Jerry Lee Lewis, during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music star Hank Williams Jr. traveled to Montgomery over the weekend where he spent some time honoring his late mother, Audrey Williams, during a graveside visit.

Williams posted a photo of himself Monday holding a bouquet of yellow roses next to his mom’s grave.

“After 2 sold out shows in Alabama, I went to Montgomery for a Mother’s Day visit,” he told his 3.5 million Facebook followers. “All this is possible because of Audrey Williams.”

Williams played shows in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Orange Beach on Saturday before his capital city visit.

Posted by Hank Williams Jr. on Monday, May 15, 2023

His father, the legendary country music artist Hank Williams Sr., died on Jan. 1, 1953. His mother died on Nov. 4, 1975. Despite the two having divorced in 1952, they are buried next to each other in Montgomery’s Oakwood Cemetery Annex.

