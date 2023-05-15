The lives of coaches wives; highlighting the moms who do so much off the field

Sydney Wicker sits down with 5 mom's who are coaches wives to find out about what there day to day looks like.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After games the coaches and the players get all the love, but the mom’s of those on the field or court are the reason that all of them are there.

Being a coaches wife means putting yourself to the side to let your husband do what he loves. It’s a selfless sacrifice.

“You’re just a mom to everybody,” said Pam Hampton, the wife of former Quitman basketball coach Steve Hampton.

These mom’s are constantly cooking dinners and welcoming in players to their homes. Their families increase with athletes every year. But they love what they do.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s.

