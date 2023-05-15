MCC holds spring graduation ceremonies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted its spring graduation ceremonies Friday at Evangel Temple.

MCC held two commencements, recognizing graduates from its career and technical education, health education, nursing and university transfer programs.

MCC also awarded the Phil Hardin Foundation Scholarships and the H. M. Ivy Scholarship to multiple students.

Congratulations to the Eagle Class of 2023.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.