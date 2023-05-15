MCC holds spring graduation ceremonies

Meridian Community College Spring 2023 graduates received their diplomas in ceremonies May 12 at Evangel Temple.
By Meridian Community College
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted its spring graduation ceremonies Friday at Evangel Temple.

MCC held two commencements, recognizing graduates from its career and technical education, health education, nursing and university transfer programs.

MCC also awarded the Phil Hardin Foundation Scholarships and the H. M. Ivy Scholarship to multiple students.

Congratulations to the Eagle Class of 2023.

