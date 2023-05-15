Mississippi student receives almost $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron
Taylor Herron(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi student received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges all over the country.

Taylor Herron is from Madison, Mississippi, where she attended Germantown High School before being accepted to the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program to attend her 11th and 12th-grade years.

The talented high school senior has received numerous state, regional, and national awards for her art:

  • Gold and Silver Keys and an American Visions Award in Scholastic Arts at the regional and national competitions
  • National New York Life Scholarship
  • Congressional Art Competition winner multiple times, including “Overall Winner,” with her artwork hung in the United States Capitol

Since attending MSA, Taylor has been chosen as Miss MSA, Vice President of the Diversity Club, Student Government Association Floor Representative, Prom Court, and the Hall of Fame.

She will graduate from MSA on May 26 and encourages other high schoolers to “Stay positive and remember to be appreciative, humble, and gracious.”

