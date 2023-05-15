Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Lauderdale & Newton counties work to raise awareness during National Stroke Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local coalition is working to educate the community about stroke prevention.

The month of May is National Stroke Awareness Month and the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Lauderdale and Newton counties have launched its “Stroke is no joke” campaign to raise awareness.

Shardae McAfee, the Interim Director of Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition, said smoking and using tobacco products can increase your chances of experiencing a stroke.

“A stroke is when the blood vessels in the brain become clogged or they burst and so we know in Mississippi stroke is one of the top five killers of Mississippians. In the state of Mississippi, 1,500 Mississippians died yearly from stroke. We want to spread that awareness, hey ‘Stroke is no joke’. It can be prevented. Let’s stop smoking or let’s stop using tobacco. So, we just want to reiterate that. Stroke can cause you to lose your mobility. It can cause you to become disabled. You can have memory loss as well,” said McAfee.

The coalition said some signs or symptoms of a stroke are numbness, confusion, blurred vision, loss of balance and headache.

Some things you can do to prevent a stroke are to know your blood pressure numbers, stay active, and not smoke or use tobacco products.

The Mississippi Department of Health offers free, live coaching for those who want to quit smoking. If you want to quit, you are encouraged to call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.