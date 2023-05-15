Mr. James “Chip” Luke IV

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Services for Mr. James “Chip” Luke IV will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in Union City Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00am, prior to Chapel services on Wednesday.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

